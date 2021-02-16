Rupert Murdoch is a revenge for whom business, family and politics go hand in hand. The man was above all built on a youthful frustration, explains director Jamie Roberts. Father Murdoch was already a jack-of-all-trades, wealthy businessman, as close to conservative politics as his son will be, whose group was dismembered by its administrators before Rupert inherited. Not completely on the street, the latter had to rebuild his future from Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia’s two biggest dailies. But it was mainly in the United States, then in Great Britain that he would become this media ogre.

Documentary series in three parts, already available on the channel’s website

Put politics on his side

The documentary series starts with the press mogul’s decision to support Tony Blair in the 1997 British general election mainly through his three daily newspapers (The Times, and the tabloids The Sun and The Daily Mirror) and their 10 million readers. Until now, Murdoch has supported the Conservatives, but the head of government resulting from this tendency, John Major, annoys him. So he trades aid to the Labor candidate, future prime minister, for the promise not to interfere in his own affairs, but also to submit membership of the common European currency to a referendum.

Since Margaret Thatcher, no British prime minister has been elected without first receiving Murdoch’s support. Jamie roberts Director

A “Decisive intervention”, says far-right leader Nigel Farage, who will give birth to “The current which will later support Brexit”, explains Jamie Roberts, interviewed by Arte Magazine. It’s a constant in Murdoch’s career: to put politics on his side. Even those of “The other side” … “Since Margaret Thatcher, no British prime minister has been elected without first receiving the support of Murdoch”, advances the director.

Personal destabilization, false information, …

This episode is not the founder of the politico-media power of the Murdoch empire, but illustrates its methods. The man is brutal, say even his relatives and “Of boundless greed”, according to Jamie Roberts. Long before he put those skills to Donald Trump’s service in the United States (Fox News, that’s him too), he tested his recipes – personal destabilization, false information, etc. – in England.

Owning this newspaper was like having an SS division at our service.Graham Johnson Former journalist of News of the World

Because, in addition to his dailies, he has a much more sensationalist weekly, News of the World, which he excessively instrumentalizes, tracking down Labor and their supporters (actor Hugh Grant, who testifies in the film, paid the price): “Owning this journal was like having an SS division at our service, which we could use at any time to carry out orders until death ensued,” Graham Johnson, one of his former reporters, said today without showing remorse (1).

Carving up the inheritance

The rest is to match, painting an unflattering but undoubtedly fair enough portrait of this man who has only power in mind, not hesitating to organize the rivalry between his children to keep the blur on his succession and control over his empire, even if it means dividing it up. In 2017, to everyone’s surprise, he sold a large part of his companies to Disney, deeming his children unworthy of inheriting them. To see if, as with the dismantling of his heritage, it would push them into gluttony?