French fiction is crazy about school stories. Of Coffee break at the instit (France 2) or sat (TF1), through Madam Principal (France 2) or Victory Bonnot (M6), many are these everyday heroes, white knights who fly to the rescue of children or adolescents entrusted to them. Benjamin Rousseau, professor of philosophy, is not of this ilk: he is much freer, on his own, than all these characters. Above all, if Rousseau is endearing, it is his students and the subject he teaches that are at the heart of this new series. It is a challenge to show, in an entertainment program, what philosophy can help achieve. With the ancient Plato, the austere Schopenhauer, sometimes inviting Nietzsche, Descartes and Sartre to the rescue.

For the story, Benjamin Rousseau (magnificent Charlie Dupont) must begin his return to a high school he does not know. In his class, which we follow over a final year, there is his son, Théo (Louis Duneton), whom he has not taken care of for ten years. Housed with his mother (Anny Duperey, a treat in feminist hippie), Rousseau marks a return to his roots, at 46 years old. But he also signs a series of failures, love and professional. However, from his first lesson, he puts the students in his pocket. By being interested in what they have in the head, by allowing them to deconstruct what stifles them. Each episode is dedicated to one of them: to Paul, who caused a serious accident. To Anaïs, who is overweight. To Emma, ​​who takes care of her bipolar mother, even if it means giving up her dreams. To Theo too, whose best friend will turn away when he discovers his homosexuality. Lively dialogues, meticulous production, excellent actors, in both substance and form, this series makes all the difference. She rightly recalls in these confined times, that adolescents still need to be guided by a benevolent hand which does not judge. A great success.