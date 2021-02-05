The rain of hundreds of millions of euros which was to irrigate the Ligue 1 clubs has turned into a long desert crossing for the elite of French football. An unexpected agreement was certainly reached Thursday evening February 4 between Canal + and the Professional Football League (LFP) to relieve the sector, but this contract which runs until the end of the season only does not erase the abysmal losses of clubs after an unprecedented audiovisual crisis.

While the encrypted channel refused to participate in the call for tenders launched in the emergency on January 19 by the LFP and challenged this market consultation before justice (a hearing is scheduled at the Paris Commercial Court on February 19 ), Maxime Saada, chairman of the board of the Canal + group, announced that he had reached an agreement with the League. From the 25 e day, next February 12, the historic broadcaster of the French round ball will broadcast all the matches of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 abandoned in December by the defective broadcaster Mediapro, at a ridiculous price. To get their hands on these TV rights, Canal + agreed to pay an extension of 35 million euros to the LFP in exchange for the exclusive use of all the matches remaining to be played until the end of May (i.e. 14 days Championship).

A very good deal for the Vivendi subsidiary owned by Vincent Bolloré. Faced with a financially hard-pressed League, the channel will spend a total amount of 370 million euros. Or the 35 million which is added to the 3 million euros negotiated, according to the media Days for the co-broadcasting Sunday, February 7 of the “classico” OM-PSG, added to the 332 million per year that Canal + was already to pay for the broadcasting of 2 matches out of the 10 per day of L1. The bluffing strategy therefore worked well for the encrypted channel which had threatened in recent weeks to return its 20% of TV rights (broadcast via a sub-license agreement with beIN Sports) to obtain a global call for tenders, leaving it hovering even more catastrophic losses for the clubs … In order to avoid the bankruptcy of clubs, the LFP therefore preferred to immediately secure this windfall by finding a quick agreement.

” This is good news because the situation was quite dramatic and the negotiations led by Vincent Labrune (president of the LFP) were very effective., rejoiced on RMC Jean-Michel Aulas, president of the Olympique Lyonnais. It was not easy to find this solution. This agreement puts a definitive end to the adventure of Mediapro, which had signed a sensational entry in 2018 on the French market by promising more than 800 million euros per year to French football against 80% of the L1 and L2 , including the 10 best posters of the elite over the period 2020-2024. The Sino-Spanish group’s Téléfoot channel will stop broadcasting at the end of the 24th day, that is, Sunday. In the end, the French clubs will have received this season about 683 million euros in TV rights instead of the 1.232 billion initially hoped for, L1 and L2 included (Mediapro 828.6 million, Canal + and beIN Sport 361.8 million and Free 41 ,8000000). That is a 49% drop in club television revenues for the 2020-2021 season in Ligue 1, and 40% for Ligue 2.

However, the rescue of French football is still far from over. ” Economically, you have to be aware that this is the least bad solution but there is no reason to “cocorico” on the amounts obtained., underlines Jean-Pierre Caillot, president of the Reims club and the Ligue 1 college. It is especially very positive for the treasury. It has the merit of stabilizing the situation. At least we know where we’re going. “Canal + has pledged to pay 200 million euros in the next few days, just to give a little air to the clubs which are currently holding out thanks to a bank loan of 120 million subscribed urgently by the League in October . ” A month ago I said I thought clubs might be in default in the next few months, it still holds, recalls Jean-Pierre Caillot. When you are an organizer of a show without spectators, you have to invent the resource … If you cannot find it, if you cannot extend your EMP (loans guaranteed by the State of 224.5 million – Editor’s note ), borrow or mobilize certain receivables on transfers made, there will be problems and it cannot be otherwise. To cope with the deadlines, the clubs have already started to renegotiate the salaries of footballers. ” In Reims, all our players, without exception, lowered their remuneration as we asked them, he specifies . They all accepted the drop until the end of June, without compensation. “

It now remains to find solutions for the coming seasons while the LFP assesses the cumulative losses of French football at 1.314 billion euros next June. In a position of strength, Canal +, which is now well established in the sheepfold by bringing together for the first time all L1 matches on its antenna since 1999, does not intend to stop there. ” I want the League to call for tenders with all the lots as soon as possible for subsequent seasons. », Announced Maxime Saada this Friday, February 5 on RTL, which according to a source close to the file, does not wish to withdraw his summons in justice of the League. ” If all the lots are put back on the market, as required by law, we will be there, he added . (…) From our point of view, we are ready. “

For the moment, however, no call for tenders is foreseen by the LFP which intends rather to negotiate over-the-counter after its last declared market consultation ” unsuccessful “, 1 er February. Three groups (the e-commerce giant Amazon, the sports streaming platform DAZN and the Discovery group, the parent company of Eurosport) came forward to take over all or part of the vacant rights but their proposals had not been judged. sufficient. ” It is no secret that having new applicants for TV rights (Amazon, DAZN, Discovery) is a strong point for the product., smiles Jean-Pierre Caillot. They represent a vision of the future that must be exploited when the time comes. We will have to find a fair measure, but we did not wait today to think about what we will do with football tomorrow. We are right in it. “Hoping that the League will finally have learned the lessons of its flight forward economic …