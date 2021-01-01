Television review Yle’s reality program Singles naked aroused resentment in advance but in vain: the series on women’s appearance pressures fits well with the company’s software

The singles naked reality TV series is a combination of lightweight dating reality and remarkable speech.

Makeup is “the thing you put between the sun and the world,” he says Saara Kemiläinen. In the reality series Singles bare she and five other women face the world without that buffer.

The series is based on familiar Yle Kiosk videos Emma Karasjoki. In the introduction, he sets the framework for the series: it is about dealing with appearance pressures.

For women known from the public or social media – the most familiar is probably Amanda Harkimo – Careful habituation is an everyday ritual. In each episode, however, one of them removes her makeup, changes to a dress that covers her own clothes, and goes on a blind date.

What is interesting about blind dating is only the experimental setup: does makeup lack make women more vulnerable. For some, even removing makeup reveals self-esteem bumps and uncertainties.

The series is a combination of light dating reality and significant speech. Conversations between women ignore both dressing as self-expression and the myth of beautiful women being stupid.

The discussions are interesting and encouraging. The fact that speech always returns to the possibility of a relationship feels like a boring basic roar of romance compared to other topics.

The series has sparked a prior discussion about Yle’s mission. The law sets goals for Yle’s software, which include, for example, supporting equality and opportunities for people to participate “by providing diverse information, opinions and discussions”.

Dealing with women’s appearance pressures is in line with the goals – even if the form is reality TV.

Singles naked, Arena.