Television review Wonder Woman, a superhero who strives for ancient mythology, returns modern special effects tales to their origins

From the girls ’father’s perspective, a strong female superhero is more than welcome. The hilarious thing is that the creator of Wonder Woman and the “truth class” also developed a lie detector.

Wonder Woman ★★★

USA 2017

Sub at 21.00 (K12)

Internet search the word pair “first superhero” gives answers Taika-Jimin (1934), Black mask (1935) and the Powerlifting Comic Hugo Hercules, published by the Chicago Tribune in seventeen Strips in 1902.

Incorrectly answered. The first stories of human-shaped characters with supernatural powers can be found so far in prehistory that we don’t even know a splurge on them. Of those we know, the word religion is used.

In superhero films, this ancient tradition is represented by a Scandinavian god Thor and created in 1941 Wonder Woman.

The first the background story of the female superhero has varied over the years, but Patty Jenkins (mm. Monster – Aileen Wuornos) directing Wonder Woman the starting point is as follows:

Adventurous Princess Diana grows up on the island of Themyscira inhabited by Amazons. The island has been hidden from the outside world and the war god Are from Zeus himself. Diana’s combat coaching shows that she is even more capable than even the most skilled amazons.

Then a World War I plane, Captain Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). The war invites Diana, the defender of justice.

From the point of view of a father of girls like me, it is excellent that a strong female character was added to the superhero group of films. Bright-headed, empathetic Gal Gadot fits the role well.

Previous superhero specifications Catwomania (2004) and Electricity (2005) does not make the daughter glimpse. Captain Marvel (2019) instead rejoiced too.

Wonder Woman not rushing from one situation to another like the most brainless superhero movies. There is even a reference to the gas strikes of the Syrian war – although the balance between this heavier and lighter material is not quite right.

In addition, the film’s biggest villain suffers from a considerable lack of stiffness, and there is no ingenuity in the final battle, except for the valid surprise of its early moments.

Wonder Womanin the more original side is represented by his standard equipment, the shimmering lasso, with which the bound is compelled to speak the truth. As hilarious background information, it should be mentioned that the creator of the character, a psychologist William Moulton Marstonia is also considered the father of the lie detector.

As she braided her own fable, Marston ignored the Greek Artemis and picked up the first name Diana from the Roman goddess of hunting.

As we know, the statue of Diana can be admired in Helsinki from Yrjönkatu. And as we know, it was originally called Tellervo, the daughter of Tapio. Mythologies feed each other.