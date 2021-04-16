Television review Wim Wenders ’massive director’s version of Drama to the End of the World actually features two films, and neither of them is convincing

The four-and-a-half-hour Edge of the World is now being shown in Finland for the first time. Its main driving force is still music.

To the ends of the earth ★★

Bis ans Ende der Welt, Germany / France / Australia 1991/1994

Theme at 20.01 and Arena (K12)

After doing movies Paris, Texas (1984) and Under the Berlin sky (1987) Wim Wenders was at the top of his career as a fiction director. The success was interrupted by the turn of the millennium, “how is this going?” He felt To the ends of the earth (1991), where only its music from Talking Heads to U2 fell in love.

Disappointed with the naive reception, Wenders cut a nearly two-hour-long version of his film, which is now being seen for the first time in Finland. In a television show, the measure becomes four hours 36 minutes.

Claire Tourneurille (Solveig Dommartin) nothing seems to be at all. Not that the rest of humanity is panicking about where the Indian nuclear satellite will soon fall, nor is it that the French men are throwing a beer bottle through the windshield of Claire’s car and causing a life-threatening crash.

Childishly adventurous, it is revealed that the French in question are bank robbers who even hand over their money to Claire. In the same spirit of adventure, Claire faces another chased (William Hurt) and falls in love with this.

Different film around the world is at its best when it’s at its quietest, especially when the journey is broken through Australia’s rusty red wilderness a bit Paris, Texas tastefully. But when the destination is reached, Wenders actually starts a whole new film, a science film that reaches for depth, in their key roles. Jeanne Moreau and Max von Sydow.

The latter film is not very good either.

Since then, Wenders has built a strong career as a documentary director. Buena Vista Social Club (1999), Pina (2011) and The Salt of the Earth (2014) all rose to Oscar nominations.