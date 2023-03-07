Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Television Review | Will we be like spiders in the future? The documentary opens the mechanics of evolution in an observational but hasty way

March 7, 2023
in World Europe
Culture|Television review

The Canadian documentary, which highlights interesting facts, is disturbed by a sense of urgency.

In February was reported from an extensive research review, according to which the length of the penis has grown by as much as a quarter in just 29 years around the world.

The reasons for the increase in height are not known, but the Stanford University urology professor who led the study by Michael Eisenberg according to, for example, chemicals and a lifestyle with little exercise may have an effect on the background of height growth.

Canadian documentary Man and evolution (2021) explains in an approachable and perceptual way the mechanics of human body evolution like the one mentioned above.

The documentary also sketches the future contours of homo sapiens, which is constantly adapting to its environment, which is affected by the social systems we create, climate change, mate selection and even our way of thinking.

These the program sheds light on the changes by telling about the evolutionary changes of other animal species over millions of years.

With climate change, the limbs of our bodies may become longer

Technical and technological development also affects human evolution. With modernization and an improved diet, the average human height has increased. Today we are taller but more muscular. The importance of force has decreased over the course of two million years.

Researchers think that the reason is that man has invented to use weapons instead of his hands when hunting. On the other hand, the average height of people has started to decrease in the United States, one of the reasons for this is considered to be the lack of public health care.

Yet further in the evolutionary future we may, like the horse, lose some of our body parts completely. Millions of years ago, horses also had multiple toes. According to researchers, the list of organs that are removed from the human body includes, for example, the little toe. Flat feet may also be in our future due to our sedentary lifestyle.

According to neuroscientists, technology changes us in the short term more than biological evolution.

Interesting is the claim that a person’s face may be emphasized in future partner selection due to online dating.

Although the documentary is interesting, but it suffers from the cardinal sin of its genre, i.e. the frequently changing talking heads. The researchers comment on their special areas very briefly, and the feeling of urgency disturbs the hour-long program.

For example, about the effects of climate change on the lengthening of human limbs, the “spider-like” appearance, I would have liked to hear more background than a loose throw.

Several documentaries could have been made on the subject.

Prisma: Human and evolution, TV1 at 19:00 and Yle Areena.

