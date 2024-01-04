Television Review | Why did Pate Mustajärvi leave Popeda? The new documentary reveals the reasons

The new documentary reveals the reasons behind singer Pate Mustajärvi's departure from Popeda in an atypical way for the band: restrained and “politically correct”.

Pate Mustajärvi sang for the last time as Popeda's soloist at Ratina in Tampere in September 2023. Pictured left. bassist Alex Hautamäki, guitarist Costello Hautamäki and drummer Lacu Lahtinen.

Mikko Aaltonen

6:15

Suomirockin the ever-moving Popeda has been a two-man band for most of its existence.

Singer-subscriber Pate Mustajärvi and guitarist-songwriter Costello Hautamäki along with other members have come and gone over the years.