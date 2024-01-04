Thursday, January 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television Review | Why did Pate Mustajärvi leave Popeda? The new documentary reveals the reasons

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Television Review | Why did Pate Mustajärvi leave Popeda? The new documentary reveals the reasons

The new documentary reveals the reasons behind singer Pate Mustajärvi's departure from Popeda in an atypical way for the band: restrained and “politically correct”.

Pate Mustajärvi sang for the last time as Popeda's soloist at Ratina in Tampere in September 2023. Pictured left. bassist Alex Hautamäki, guitarist Costello Hautamäki and drummer Lacu Lahtinen. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

Mikko Aaltonen

Suomirockin the ever-moving Popeda has been a two-man band for most of its existence.

Singer-subscriber Pate Mustajärvi and guitarist-songwriter Costello Hautamäki along with other members have come and gone over the years.

#Television #Review #Pate #Mustajärvi #leave #Popeda #documentary #reveals #reasons

See also  Young | Organizations in trouble: No facilities can be found for free youth sports
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result