Television Review | What if your colleague is the worst chauvinist and pig in the corner? The hilarious series separates the police couple with differences

The world of the Boom Boom Bruno series is so crowded that the viewer feels like venting. Of course, that is the purpose.

A police couple coughing dynamics is a method often used in crime series to bring additional tension to the story. In the hype of HBO Max Boom Boom in Bruno (2023) with a different pair of policemen, we get really good at it. It becomes the core of the story.

The main character of the series Bruno Köpel (Ben Becker) is the epitome of hard work. On the street he is known as Boom Boom Bruno. The man enjoys showing and using his power. Favorite things include riding the streets after dark with a cowboy hat on, toothpick in mouth and mustache and sideburns in mint.

The list of things that Bruno doesn't like tells enough about his state of mind: nerds, “hompels”, slobs, lazy bastards, jerks, free-riders, short-haired lesbians.

Bruno's a new colleague, Mark, who just graduated from the police academy (Vincent Zur Linden) is another country. He likes About Barbara Streisand, of sundae ice cream with sprinkles, fruit gum and sparkly clothes. A yellow beak who lives with his alcoholic mother has to struggle through the working days, hiding these passions and his own sexuality, because his colleague happens to be the most hardened chauvinist and pig in the neighborhood.

But strangely enough, the duo's cooperation is going well. Bruno and Mark are first assigned to investigate the murder of a local drag queen. Soon more bodies appear.

While solving murder cases, Bruno freely shares his stale lessons about what it's like to be a real man. Vartti was in Bruno's company, and I already wanted to open the window of the patrol car. But for some reason, Mark tolerates the couple.

Self in the matter by Kerstin-Sofie Laudascher and by Maurice Hübner the world created by the series is so crowded that even the viewer feels like venting a little.

It is not unclear to the viewer that Bruno's attitudes are horrible, even hostile in a different context. A man who has worked as a policeman for thirty years has embraced the role of a tough guy so thoroughly that he does not realize that he has fallen off the sled. His world is made up of too violent grips and excesses, slouching at the bar counter, strip dens and the services of prostitutes.

Boom Boom Bruno it's still not just about showing off Bruno's buffoonery. In fact, his world is being rocked here and there. Along with Mark, who is hiding himself, there are characters who question Bruno's worldview every now and then.

On top of everything, a bunch of men fall in love – with a stripper, how else. The worst tick still seems to be when the gadgets no longer work the way they used to. What happens to a man's man when his masculinity is suddenly threatened?

Of everything a surprising comparison comes to mind from the ultra-macho banter: Gösta Sundqvist Experimental zoo. The humor is on the same frequency: the stories are so greasy that the genre would be deep-fried comedy, but at the same time prejudices are constantly undermined.

Boom Boom Bruno is a German production, but its reality is some kind of Yankee-ness familiar from past years' kytje movies. The peculiarity of the arrangement catches the eye, but in a good way.

Bruno's piggishness somehow strangely gets an extra boost when he drives around in a car decorated with Polizei tapes.

Boom Boom Bruno, HBO Max. (K16)

Correction 15.12. at 9:23 p.m.: It was previously erroneously stated in the story that the language of the series would be English. In reality, the original language of the series is German.