Television Review | Wes Anderson made his most endearing, sharpest and most satisfying film in a long time

The star director’s mannerisms become refreshing in the adaptation of children’s author Roald Dahl’s Novel.

You could imagine that this is a perfect setting Wes Anderson’s for filming. But what’s more: the metalevels craftsman adds multipliers.

A short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is the most endearing, poignant and satisfying hit film since Anderson The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014). The art house director star pays tribute to the children’s author and flaunts his mannerisms in a lively manner.

Author Roald Dahl (Ralph Fiennes) speaks to the camera about his story. He moves like a cartoon character in his yellowish stage world, until the speaking is transferred to the main character, who loves his riches, Henry Sugar (Benedict Cumberbatch). The character talks about himself as an outsider, and the onion skins of the story never get to the “real” Henry.

Dahl’s short story describes a miracle and its possibilities of use. Sugar reads a doctor’s story about a yogi who can see without his eyes. Free lord wants to make money with talent.

Henry Sugar (Benedict Cumberbatch) throws bills, and the crowd stirs in the street.

Theater maker Bertolt Brecht would be excited about the means of alienation. The narrators hang out in the middle of their own events.

The sets recede from the front as if by Georges Méliès in silent films. Sometimes the stage crew is in the middle rolling objects and people.

Storybook-like illustrations are brought to life. The pictures are filled with objects, but contrary to the author’s habits, they are not jammed to make them pop.

Anderson momentarily places events outside the screen. Usually, this saves money, but now the situations work even more powerfully than carefully set scenes. A man in red throws bills, and the viewer hears the crowd stirring below.

Enthusiastic about being Indian, Anderson complied by Satyajit Ray production already in his film Darjeeling Limited (2007). Now he is stripping India. In the original text, the supremacy of the British Empire over the colony is faintly reeked.

Henry Sugar is Anderson’s second premiere of the year in his striking work Asteroid City after. Or maybe it’s the first TV series of my career. The opening is followed by three quarter-length adaptations of Dahl’s short stories. Netflix’s Dahl collections also include Anderson’s 2009 animation Fantastic Mr. Fox.

39 minutes Henry Sugar is not a “real film” about the director, because he wants them to be shown on the big screen.

And the work was not born out of love for Netflix. The idea of ​​an adaptation simmered for so long that the entertainment giant had time to acquire the rights to all Dahls. There was no choice but to refer to the streaming service.

Netflix intends to make the children’s author its own Marvel: in addition to the programs, games, theater, products and “immersive experiences” will be seen. Matilda– the new version of the musical has already arrived, and we’ll see you soon Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with sequels.

Anderson’s light India cleaning goes into line. Netflix sadly plans to change Dahl’s (1916–1990) lyrics so that they won’t offend anyone.

In Henry Sugar there are a few particularly exhilarating scenes. The mystery man walks briskly through the pale green corridors. The doctors rush after and explain to the camera as in a fast-paced follow-up documentary.

The same Actors appear in several roles as in a small theater. Angular Cumberbatch is allowed to excel, as long as he does it quickly. The expression is stripped of unnecessary sentimentality, except when Ralph Fiennes, who has turned into a police officer, scolds a rich spendthrift.

In his short story, Dahl ponders how a conventional writer would lead the story to its climax. Meta, of course, goes straight to a short film. As well as a significant part of the short story. It seems that the characters speak quickly in order to fit in a lot of Dahl’s sentences.

The director focuses on audiovisuals, and the viewer is in for a treat. Academic neuroticism is replaced by the desire to tell.

The Amazing Story of Henry Sugar, Netflix.