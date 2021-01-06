No Result
Television review Wednesday’s TV movies include the enchantingly beautiful Korean thriller Maid

Bhavi Mandalia
January 6, 2021
in World
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The women of the manor ★★

(Finland 1944) In Ilmari Unho’s drama, the manor’s daughter (Hilkka Helinä) finds a favorite (Joel Rinne) during the war.

TV1 at 1:30 p.m.

Hay Hat, Quilted Slipper and Rubens Brothers ★★★

(Finland 2017) The police couple (Aku Hirviniemi and Janne Kataja) perform as Rubens’ artist brothers. Anna Dahlman directed the sequel to the children’s film. The Hay Hat (Emily Shipway) and the Quilted Slipper (Ella Kangas) remain on the sidelines as the adults flutter on the frame.

Nelonen at 1.30 pm

Handmaiden ★★★★

(South Korea 2016) A chambermaid (Kim Tae-ri) plots her mistress (Kim Min-hee) to marry a cheater (Ha Jung-woo) during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The erotic thriller of Park Chan-wook is enchantingly beautiful. (K16)

Theme at 10 p.m.

