The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Serenade Lieutenant ★

(Finland 1949) Tour artists (directed by Ossi Elstelä and Henry Theel) become novices in the army in a musical military farce. (K7)

TV1 at 1:25 p.m.

Ant-Man ★★★

(USA 2015) A superhero Ant is hatched from a villain (Paul Rudd). The opening of Peyton Reed’s series of Marvel cartoon filming looks at the world from a fascinating insect perspective. (K12)

Nelonen at 9 p.m.

The Debt ★★★

(Britain 2010) The Mossad Agent Trio (including Jessica Chastain) chases a Nazi doctor (Jesper Christensen) in East Germany in the 1960s. The twists and turns of John Madden’s thrill manage to surprise. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

[1945 ★★★★

(Hungary 2017) Let’s live 1945. The secrets of the inhabitants of the small village come to the surface when two Jewish men appear with two enigmatic coffins. Ferenc Török’s drama describes well the injustices experienced by the Jews. Starring Péter Rudolf. He plays a scribe whose actions cannot withstand daylight. (K12)

Subject at 10.15 pm