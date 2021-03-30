Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Television review Wednesday’s TV movies include Michael Haneke’s fierce and fierce Happy End

March 30, 2021
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Because of Mark ★★

(Finland 1938) In Riston Orko’s comedy, fashion designer (Birgit Kronström) excites men by appearing as heirs. (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Happy End ★★★

(France / Germany / Austria 2017) The drama by the Austrian Michael Haneke is an independent sequel to his previous film Love (2012). The elderly man (Jean-Louis Trintignant), who was the caregiver of his wife, lives as a widow in a family estate whose residents feel unwell. The film is guaranteed Hanekea: fierce and cruel. The themes are immigration and paperlessness. The director mercilessly reveals the true face of the upper class. (K12)

Subject at 10.30 pm

.
