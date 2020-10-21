Television review Wednesday’s TV movies include a valid action comedy Central Intelligence

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

April is coming ★★

(Finland 1953) In Valentin Vaala’s comedy, the housewife (Rauha Rentola) falls in love with the journalist April (Kurt Ingvall).

Good Will Hunting ★★★

(USA 1997) Wll Hunting (Matt Damon), who provides community service as a caretaker for MIT, is revealed to be a mathematical genius. Gus Van Sant has directed original indie films. His hit drama is weak compared to them. (K12)

Central Intelligence ★★★

(USA 2016) CIA agent (Dwayne Johnson) messes up his former classmate (Kevin Hart) with his plots. Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action comedy is a positive surprise. (K12)

Patrons ★★★★

(France 2017) A young woman (Iris Bry) hides on a farm that men fought in World War I. The events of Xavier Beauvois ’film take a refreshing place on the home front. At the center is the heroism of women in jobs that men like to work, such as harvesting. The sideline is rural modernization. Caroline Champetier especially describes nature beautifully. The music has been composed by master Michel Legrand. (K12)

Elvis & Onerva ★★★

(Finland 2019) 16-year-old high school student Elvis (Johannes Brotherus) gossiping about his raped classmate Onerva (Mimosa Willamo). Mikael Syrjälä’s youth film catches on #metoo themes from the perspective of a boy accused of sexual violence. (K12)

