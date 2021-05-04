Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Television review Wednesday’s TV movies include a crime comedy that doesn’t laugh, i.e. I Love You Phillip Morris

May 4, 2021
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Heroic

(Finland 1955) In Aarne Tarkas’ military farce, a rookie (Lasse Pöysti) dreams of heroism.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris ★★

(USA 2009) A villain (Jim Carrey) finds the man of his life in the prison of Philip Morris (Ewan McGregor). Glenn Figarra and John Requa’s 1980s and fact-based crime comedy doesn’t laugh. (K12)

Hero at 9 p.m.

Charlie Wilson’s war ★★★

(USA 2007) Politician Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks) was involved in a CIA project in which the United States supported Islamic religious warriors who opposed the Soviet Union in the war in Afghanistan. Mike Nichols directed a comedy that teases the imagination from true events. (K12)

TV5 at 10 p.m.

.
