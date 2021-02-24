Television review Wednesday’s TV films include the case of Nile Hilton, a crime drama based in Cairo

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Poor singer ★★

(Finland 1950) In Ville Salminen’s comedy, a poor singer (Henry Theel) saves a café.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Oblivion ★★★

(USA 2013) Mankind is about to settle on Saturn’s moon Titan, but an astronaut (Tom Cruise) must first kill the aliens that have invaded Earth. In Joseph Kosinski’s dystopia, nothing is what it looks like. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Creed – The Legacy of Rocky ★★★

(USA 2015) Boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) begins coaching Adon (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late friend Apollo Creed. Under Ryan Coogler’s guidance, Rocky’s steel masculinity gets cracked when the champion faces the toughest opponent of his life. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

The case of Nile Hilton ★★★

(Sweden 2017) Cairo police (Fares Fares) run into corruption while investigating the case of a murdered singer at the Nile Hilton. Tarek Saleh’s thrilling view of the state of the country ahead of the Egyptian protests in 2011 is inconsolably cynical. The story has links to the murder of Lebanese pop star Suzanne Tamim (1977–2008). (K12)

Subject at 9.45 pm

Neighbors ★

(USA 2014) New parents (Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen) scorch as neighbors of dancing students. The humor of Nicholas Stoller’s comedy is immature. (K16)

TV5 at 11:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Curves straight ★★

(USA 2003) Charlie’s angels (Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz) hunt for rings that hide FBI documentaries. An action comedy based on a 1970s TV series would no longer have had enough material for a sequel. (K12)

Sub at 2.30