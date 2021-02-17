No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television review Wednesday’s TV films include Laila Kinnunen and Lasse Liemola as the stars of the musical drama

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 17, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Youth on the move ★★

(Finland 1961) Valentin Vaala’s music film is set behind the scenes of television.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Split

(USA 2016) The man (James McAvoy) has 23 side characters, e.g. woman and little boy. M. Night Shyamalan’s unintentionally comic horror film takes on a side personality disorder and twists an incomprehensibly whimsical interpretation of a psychiatric diagnosis. No wonder the movie angered mental health organizations. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

A silent revolution ★★★★

(Germany 2018) In 1956, East German Abits (including Leonard Scheicher) held a quiet moment in a lesson in memory of the victims of the Hungarian uprising. When the authorities heard about what had happened, the fly became a bull. Lars Kraume’s historical drama is based on shocking true events. The film well illustrates the paranoid atmosphere of the country, which no one could trust. (K12)

Subject at 9.45 pm

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.