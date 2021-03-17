Thursday, March 18, 2021
Television review Wednesday’s TV films include a Finnish escort gig about a joint trip of a teenager and an elderly person

March 17, 2021
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

A true horn player

(Finland 1941) In Orvo Saarikivi’s comedy, an engineer (Leo Lähteenmäki) steals a costume from the museum. (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Stick ★★★

(Finland 2019) A father (Juho Milonoff) invents a special way by which he hopes his little daughter (Elina Patrarkka) will give up her dreams of having a dog. Teppo Airaksinen’s short drama credibly deals with lost parenting.

Theme at 13.50

Accompanying gig ★★★

(Finland 2017) An old man (Heikki Nousiainen) takes a teenage boy (Noah Kin) as a driver for a cottage trip. The themes of Samuli Valkama’s drama are racism, homosexuality and aging

TV2 at 9 p.m.

The Mist – Usva ★★

(USA 2007) Supernatural mist reaps people, and customers (including Marcia Gay Harden) get hungry in the grocery store. Frank Darabont’s excitement is sluggish. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

The two of us and Irene

(USA 2000) A mentally divided cop (Jim Carrey) falls in love with Irene (Renée Zellweger), accused of a crime. The humor of the Farrelly brothers ’comedy is supposed to be very blatant, though very conventional. (K16)

Sub at 10.30pm

