Television review Wealthy couple hires poor surrogate mother – Scottish thriller stretches boundaries of credibility but retains suction

Dohertyn the couple has money but no baby. 18-year-old Kaya has no money, but she has a uterus. BBC series The Nest tells about ambition and privileges in addition to uterine hiring.

The venue is Glasgow, where money and relationships dictate. Doherty has both.

Dan, known for his real estate projects (Martin Compston) and Emily (who works as a music teacher)Sophie Rundle) about wealth is most evident in their home, a modern building secreted by the water.

Home serves as a symbol for the class. Just grown-up Kaya (Mirren Mack) has moved into his first home of his own, which the social workers have provided him with. The rental apartment is already worn out. The contrast with the White House of Doherty tells about the differences in opportunities.

Indeed, the ambitious Kaya wants to buy himself more opportunities, perhaps a career and at least independence from the support networks of society on which he has relied for most of his life.

Therefore, he offers to carry the Doherty child for £ 50,000.

Five-piece the creator of the series is the Scot himself who grew up in Glasgow. Nicole Taylor ignores tough questions about what everything is trading and what money can buy.

More important, however, are the plentiful questions at the plot level: What has happened in Kaya’s past? Who resorted to violence? What does a local reporter dig up? Who will have the baby in the end?

The questions always force the viewer to the next episode.

The Nestin the plot twists are not from the most restrained end, but there is enough suction in the thrill even without realism. Taylor also blackmailed the drama successfully towards the end.

Whole remains on the plus side despite a few weaknesses: the journalistic character (Katie Leung) a clear – cut caricature is made, and the murder at the initial meters is occasionally completely forgotten.

The series, which premiered in the UK in the spring, will be performed by C Morella.

The first two episodes are already available to watch, and the remaining three will be on service on Mondays, episode at a time.

The Nest, C More. (K12)