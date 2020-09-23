Television review Violence is dwindling from the world, and the excellent Prisma episode shows how many ways it has been studied, too.

The first episode of the anatomy of violence goes through evidence that it used to be crueler and bloodier.

We live the most non-violent time in human history, is told in an excellent science program Anatomy of violence (2019).

The first episode of the two-part ensemble goes through evidence that it used to be crueler and bloodier.

From ancient skulls, human deaths have been inferred, and it has been observed that many died as victims of the attack. An analysis of the language of court documents has again revealed how attitudes towards violence changed.

Crime statistics show a decrease in homicides. And when we compare the numbers of people killed in the wars with the current population of the planet, it is revealed that the Mongol conquests of the 13th century were indeed the most deadly.

Thus Anatomy of violence at the same time will deservedly present the methods of historical research.

The latter part focuses on the reasons for the reduction of violence and the prevention of violence. It gives a lot of space to social psychology.

Prism: Anatomy of Violence. TV1 at 7 pm and Yle Areena.