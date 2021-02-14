Television review Unrestrained Finnish novelty comedy Kullannubut is reminiscent of the Single Life and Really Stunning series

Viivi Huuska’s first TV series directing romance and pastel tones. In a great series, more is more.

Itself development is an endless project in a fresh domestic Gold buttonsseries. Mother Anna (Jessica Grabowsky) and daughter Tessa (Saana Koivisto) try to cleanse their bodies by pushing in jade stones and jumping out the calories of freshly eaten pasta secretly in the toilet.

Development projects take on unbridled features in the series and are often romantic in nature. Anna reads The Bibleto date a priest. To please another dating buddy, he pretends to be Finnish-Swedish.

The eight-part series smoothly carries the adventures of a high school-aged daughter and a mother in her forties in parallel. The main characters are united by a romantic mindset and a search for true love.

Fortunately, the main characters in the series, Jasmin’s mother’s best friend (Emilia Vuorisalmi) and daughter’s best friend Marla (Reetta Ylä-Rautio). Alongside the emotions, they sometimes represent a bit of questionable reason.

Gold buttonsseries changing partners and clothing are reminiscent From single life, while fashion diva Jasmin could be planted Really great series.

Of the domestic series, the only benchmark is Adults. In both, Helsinki’s inner city and impossible ideals play an important role.

Staging, costumes and disguises are traditionally considered successful when they do not pay attention. Gold buttons consciously lift them to the frame. For example, each room in the crowned apartment of a mother and daughter bathed thoughtfully in a different pastel color.

Director Heini Ervingin in addition, also a costume designer Mint Vesala leans on a dream rather than a strict realism. Youth chiffon dresses, Yankee scarves and black leather are sometimes like excerpts from Instagram’s fashion book, and even in Anna and Jasmin’s clothes, an adult doesn’t mean restrained.

Gold buttons is met from a popping private home, both in terms of visual look and dialogue. At times, they distract from the whole, but more of them is joy than harm. Great actors and authors with a sure grip bring balance.

The series has been writing Jarno Lindemark, Olga Palo and Sarri Schonert. It has been directed by his first TV series Viivi Huuska, which is especially known for its music videos.

Huuska’s handwriting is, among other things Pete Parkkosen It will rain video that showed uninhibited control of “more is more” aesthetics. In gold nuggets seduction turns into soft romance, but in the visual look it is the same dancing across the border of overture.

Gold Buttons, Yle Areena and TV2 Mon 15.2. at 9 p.m. (K12)

Fashion diva Jasmin (Emilia Vuorisalmi, right) is Anna (Jessica Grabowsky) ‘s best friend.­