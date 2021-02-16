Television review Tuesday’s TV movies include The Conspirator Loyal Gardener

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Young people ★★

(Finland 1943) The inventor of Ossi Elstelä’s comedy (Hannes Häyrinen) has misfortune in love. (K7)

TV1 at 1:20 p.m.

Ghostbusters ★★

(USA 2016) A ghost gang (e.g. Kristen Wiig) chases ghosts. Paul Feig re-filmed Ivan Reitman’s 1984 comedy and starred the main characters for women. The chauvinists did not melt them. They hit right in predicting that the film will be bad. However, the reason was not in the actors, but in the lousy script. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

A loyal gardener ★★★

(Britain 2005) The wife of a British diplomat (Ralph Fiennes) (Rachel Weisz) is found murdered in Kenya. Fernando Meirelles, a conspiracy suspender, deals with corruption in the pharmaceutical industry in developing countries. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Untamed brothers ★★★

(Finland 1969) One of the brothers is tilted to the left (Pertti Melasniemi), the other to the right (Eero Melasniemi). The worldview of Erkko Kivikoski’s socially standalone drama is very black and white, typical of its release. (K12)

Subject at 10.25 pm

Mudlove ★★★

(Finland 2019) A man (Tero Hytönen) and a woman (Salla Rytövuori) meet in a café. Tero Peltoniemi’s black and white and mute short comedy presents an original view of the relationship.

Subject at 11.55 pm