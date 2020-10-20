Television review Tuesday’s TV films include the sign of the Beast, based on Olavi Paavolainen’s work The Gloomy Lonely Call

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Great cake! ★★★★

(Belgium / France / Netherlands 2018) Emma De Swaef and Marc James Roels directed a short puppet animation aimed at adults, which tells the history of Belgian colonialism and uses absurd humor as its style. (K7)

Topic at 1:10 p.m.

Father and yellow beak ★★

(Finland 1950) In Edvin Laine’s comedy, his father (Joel Rinne) prefers a domestic helper (Mirjam Novero).

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

X-Men – Days of Future Past ★★★

(USA 2014) Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) travels in time to 1973 to change the course of history and save the mutants. Bryan Singer continued the series of Marvel comic filming entertainingly. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

The Book of Henry ★★★

(USA 2017) 11-year-old child genius Henry (Jaeden Martell) suspects that a girl living next door (Maddie Ziegler) is being sexually exploited. Colin Trevorrow’s drama reflects on moral issues. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

The mark of the beast ★★

(Finland 1981) During the Continuation War, an information officer (Esko Salminen) prepares a book on the conquest of Aunus at Headquarters. Jaakko Pakkasvirta filmed a work by author Olavi Paavolainen, published in 1946 Gloomy one-on-one call. The end result is emotionally cold, heavy-duty and stiff. The best part of the film is the drag show seen at the Brotherhood Party. (K12)

Subject at 9.55 pm