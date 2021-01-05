Television review Tuesday’s TV films include the legendary roadmovie of the Kaurismäki brothers.

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Worthless ★★★★

(Finland 1982) Friends (Matti Pellonpää and Juuso Hirvikangas) and their common admiration (Pirkko Hämäläinen) escape the gangster boss (Esko Nikkari). Mika Kaurismäki directed a road film he had written together with his brother Aki. (K12)

Theme at 12.00

The Sultan of Rantasalmi ★

(Finland 1953) In Eddie Stenberg’s comedy, friends (Esa Pakarinen and Oke Tuuri) travel to Morocco. (K7)

TV1 at 1:30 p.m.

Shadows in paradise ★★★

(Finland 1986) Roskakuski (Matti Pellonpää) falls in love with the cashier (Kati Outinen). The first part of Aki Kaurismäki’s trilogy of workers’ dramas was the director’s international breakthrough and introduced foreign directors to the director’s laconic style. (K7)

Subject at 13.55

Bohemian life ★★★

(Finland / France / Sweden / Germany 1992) Three artists (including Matti Pellonpää) are tortured in Paris. Aki Kaurismäki’s French-language black-and-white drama already took a stand on the plight of the paperless at that time. (K7)

Topic 15.05

Fact ★★★

(Finland 1987) Kaakot and Kaasinen go on a trip for Midsummer. The main character is laughed by one of the funniest comedian couples in Finnish comedy, Pirre (Eija Vilpas) and Hansu (Riitta Havukainen). The director is Jukka Virtanen.

Sub at 9 p.m.

In the footsteps of young Werther ★★★

(Finland 2013) In Jarmo Lampela’s drama, the father (Juha Kukkonen) begins to find out what led to the death of his distant teenage son (the great Jyri Ojansivu). (K7)

TV1 at 11:15 p.m.