Television review Tuesday’s TV films include the classic Käpy under the back of Finnish youth dramas

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

I’m not a countess ★★

(Finland 1945) In Hannu Leminen’s misunderstanding comedy, the model (Helena Kara) is thought to be a countess.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Full-Time Lady ★★★★

(Finland 2018) The lady of the social circle (Sampo Marjomaa) gets on a time trip. Marjomaa and Petri Bergman’s short black-and-white camphish sci-fi film parodies 1950s b-movies. (K12)

Subject at 13.15

I Feel Pretty ★★★

(USA 2018) Single (Amy Schumer) hits her head – and begins to imagine herself the most naughty sex bomb in the world. Directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein as their firstborn, the romantic comedy makes fun of women’s appearance pressures. (K12)

Liv at 9 p.m.

Kill Your Friends ★★★★

(Britain 2016) In Owen Harris’s pitch-black crime comedy, record label psychopath A&R manager (Nicholas Hoult) covets the boss’s wash. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

Inside Man ★★★

(USA 2006) Roisto (Clive Owen) plans a complete bank robbery. The protagonist of Spike Lee’s crime film is Bryan Singer’s 1995 release Suspects. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Cone under your back ★★★

(Finland 1966) Young Stadi residents Riitta and Santtu and Leena and Timppa go camping in the country. Mikko Niskanen’s youth drama is a modern classic. The cynical protagonist (Eero Melasniemi) is refreshingly different from the characters threatening the pompous idealism of Finnish films of the time. (K12)

Subject at 9.45 pm

It will take a year ★★★

(Britain / France 2013) Friends don’t think a married couple (Rose Byrne and Rafe Spall) will stay married for more than a year. Olivia Colman’s steaming relationship therapist is the funniest character in Dan Mazer’s romantic comedy. (K12)

Sub at 23.40