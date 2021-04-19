Television review Tuesday’s TV films include Jörn Donner’s erotic comedy Sixtynine 69

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The bachelor priest ★

(Finland 1941) In Orvo Saarikivi’s comedy, a painter (Leo Lähteenmäki) expects a plush legacy if he manages to get a wife, a musk and a real job.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

X-Men – Days of Future Past ★★★

(USA 2014) Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) travels in time to 1973 to change the course of history and save the mutants. Bryan Singer continued the series of Marvel comic filming entertainingly. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Sixtynine 69 ★★

(Finland 1969) A married couple (Ritva Vepsä and Sven-Bertil Taube) try to solve their relationship problems by visiting guests. Jörn Donner’s erotic comedy hasn’t lasted long. Things that were considered sacred at the time the film was made and against which the director rebelled – such as marriage and the bourgeois way of life in general – have lost their value. (K12)

Subject at 9.55 pm

Spout ★★★★

(USA 2007) A career cannon (Katherine Heigl) becomes pregnant in her eternal teens for her live care (Seth Rogen). Judd Apatow’s romantic comedy tears his humor from cramped gender roles. (K16)

TV5 at 10 p.m.