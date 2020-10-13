Television review Tuesday’s TV films include a truth-based drama about Warsawians who saved hundreds of Jews from the Nazis.

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Mist ★★

(Finland 1961) Pirkko Mannola sings as the star of Aarne Tarkas’ film.

TV1 at 1:10 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife ★★★

(Czech Republic / UK / USA 2017) Antonina (Jessica Chastain) and Jan Żabiński (Johan Heldenbergh) rescued hundreds of Jews in Warsaw during World War II by hiding them in their zoo. Niki Caro directed the drama from fascinating true events. The absurd sideline tells of the Nazis ’strange obsession with crossbreeding back to the extinct bull 300 years earlier. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Master ★★

(USA 2012) Sectarian leader (Philip Seymour Hoffman) brainwashes war veteran (Joaquin Phoenix) after World War II. Paul Thomas Anderson’s fragmented drama is one of the most overrated films of the last decade. (K12)

Hero at 9 p.m.

Prodigal ★★★★

(Finland 1992) An ex-prisoner (Hannu Kivioja) enters into a Finnish relationship with a prison child psychiatrist (Esko Salminen) for a fee. Veikko Aaltonen slammed the Finnish film into a new one at once with his fierce drama. The work on power relations and the use of power, written by Iiro Küttner, is still startling. Salminen makes one of the best roles of his career. Leea Klemola reassures the protagonist as a female friend, though the role is ungratefully small. (K16)

Subject at 21.50

Baby fever ★★★

(Britain 2000) A married couple (Joely Richardson and Hugh Laurie) are desperately trying to have a child. Ben Elton filmed his novel as his firstborn Baby hook light romantic comedy. (K7)

TV2 at 10 p.m.

Ghost train ★★★★

(Ireland / Finland 2013) Boys (e.g. Matthew Dillon) break into a deserted amusement park. Lee Cronin’s short horror film is reminiscent of Stephen King’s works. (K12)

Subject at 11.40 pm