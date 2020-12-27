No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television review Time is our new episodes of the series are a beautiful and stylish decision for a restaurant story

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 27, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Culture|Television review

The closing season returns to the 1950s and Löwander’s family of restaurateurs and staff move to the archipelago for the summer.

Swedish Time is ours The third season of the favorite series left a dull taste when the 1960s description went cornish. It was decided to end the series in a more optimistic mood, and it was given a four-episode season, going back to the early 1950s. A little special solution.

The Löwander family and the staff of their restaurant will move to the Stockholm archipelago for the summer when a new office is established there. In archipelago landscapes, nothing can go completely wrong, and the episodes elegantly complement the royal idea of ​​the early seasons of combining soap drama and recent history.

Nina (Hedda Stiernstedt) is recovering from his suicide attempt, and the relationship with Callen (Charlie Gustafsson) warms up again. The mother of the family (Suzanne Reuter) may have been revived in these episodes.

The time is ours, Fem at 8pm and Yle Arena. (K7)

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Potential danger of caviar packaged in December has been identified

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.