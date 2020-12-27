Television review Time is our new episodes of the series are a beautiful and stylish decision for a restaurant story

The closing season returns to the 1950s and Löwander’s family of restaurateurs and staff move to the archipelago for the summer.

Swedish Time is ours The third season of the favorite series left a dull taste when the 1960s description went cornish. It was decided to end the series in a more optimistic mood, and it was given a four-episode season, going back to the early 1950s. A little special solution.

The Löwander family and the staff of their restaurant will move to the Stockholm archipelago for the summer when a new office is established there. In archipelago landscapes, nothing can go completely wrong, and the episodes elegantly complement the royal idea of ​​the early seasons of combining soap drama and recent history.

Nina (Hedda Stiernstedt) is recovering from his suicide attempt, and the relationship with Callen (Charlie Gustafsson) warms up again. The mother of the family (Suzanne Reuter) may have been revived in these episodes.

The time is ours, Fem at 8pm and Yle Arena. (K7)