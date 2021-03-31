Television review Thursday’s TV movies include the war drama Two Half Time in Hell

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Rental groom ★★

(Finland 1945) A divorced woman in Valentin Vaala’s comedy (screenwriter Lea Joutseno) hires an escort (Tapio Nurkka).

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Death puts on him ★★★

(USA 1992) Women who hate each other get their hands on the elixir of eternal life. Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn get to break up in Robert Zemeckis ’horror comedy. (K12)

Fri at 9 p.m.

Two halves in hell ★★★★

(Hungary 1961) In 1942, Ukrainian prisoners of war had to play a football match against German soldiers in Kiev. Zoltán Fábri directed a horrific war film about the real events, the prisoners of which are Hungarians. Imre Sinkovits will be seen as the team captain. Ferenc Széchény’s description deserves praise. The music has been composed by Ferenc Farkas. A restored version of the film is seen. (K12)

Theme at 9 p.m.

The Gray – The moment of the wolf ★★★

(USA 2011) Oil company dunners (including Liam Neeson) who survived the crash of an aircraft are left at the mercy of wolves in Alaska. Directed by Joe Carnahan and produced by Tony Scott, the adventure film intensively depicts man’s struggle for survival against nature. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

The Last Temptation of Christ ★★★

(USA 1988) Temptations torment Jesus (Willem Dafoe). Martin Scorsese’s drama was accused of blasphemy, as Jesus had sex with prostitute Maria Magdalene (Barbara Hershey). Nowadays, one would rather be annoyed about whether a white actor can be chosen for the role of Jesus. (K16)

TV5 at 10 p.m.