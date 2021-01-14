Television review Thursday’s TV movies include an excellent screwball comedy I will stay here for the night

The films of the day are judged by Kaisu Tervonen.

Starring in The Stay Here for the Night comedy, Barbara Stanwyck and Gary Cooper.­

The swamp blooms ★★

(Finland 1947) In the drama directed by Toivo Särkä, the writer-tramp (Rauli Tuomi) arrives at the house full of love-hungry women (including Ritva Arvelo and Eeva-Kaarina Volanen). (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Ascending Jupiter ★★

(USA 2015) Sharp-eared Channing Tatum skates with space boots, and Mila Kunis redeems the place as the kingdom of heaven. Wachowski’s sisters ’science fiction film is approaching ridiculous. (K12)

Nelonen at 9 p.m.

Little boys ★

(Finland 1986) Simo Salminen, Vesa-Matti Loiri and Spede Pasanen play grandsons in silly comedy.

Sub at 9 p.m.

Crimson Peak ★★

(USA 2015) Director Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic Romance (Mia Wasikowska and Tom Hiddleston) doesn’t convince with her ghosts but paints a handsome landscape. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Cape Fear ★★★★

(USA 1991) Robert DeNiro has never been more frightening than Martin Scorsese’s thriller, in which he plays Max Cady, released from prison and thirsting for revenge. The character accelerates the decay of decency and the nuclear family. (K16)

Fri at 9 p.m.

I will stay here for the night ★★★★

(USA 1941) Professor of Linguistics (Gary Cooper) searches for slang experts at a newsstand, a sports auditorium, and a nightclub where he finds the swing of a gangster who uses the language fluently (Barbara Stanwyck). Howard Hawks ’screwball comedy is a balm for the film soul. (K7)

Theme at 9 p.m.

Count ★★★

(Finland 1971) Peter von Bagh’s comedy uses a documentary camera and self-aware storytelling. The mixing of truth and fiction is underlined by the fact that the buzzword of his time, the swindler Pertti Ylermi Lindgren, presents himself in the story. (K7)

Subject at 22.50

Steve Jobs ★★★★

(Britain / USA 2015) Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle add a human twist and a lot of dialogue to the story of the controversial technology guru (Michael Fassbender). (K7)

TV5 at 11 p.m.