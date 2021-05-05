Thursday, May 6, 2021
Television review Thursday’s TV films include the powerful drama Mr. Flies made from a novel classic

by admin
May 5, 2021
in World
0

Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The horror of the game ★★

(Finland 1957) In Esko Töyri’s military farce, a reservist (Heikki Savolainen) finds himself a rookie in the room of the boys (eg Lasse Pöysti).

TV1 at 1:20 p.m.

Wonder Woman ★★★

(USA 2017) Princess Diana of Amazon is a superhero Wonderful (solid Gal Gadot). Patty Jenkins ’DC Comics comic filming is feminist. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Mr. Flies ★★★★

(Britain 1963) Civilization is confronted with wildlife as a group of schoolboys (Possuna Hugh Edwards) remain on an uninhabited island for their own fortune. Peter Brook films a powerful drama about William Golding’s novel classic (1954). The work deals with children’s cruelty and group pressure. (K12)

Theme at 9 p.m.

.
