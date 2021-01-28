Television review Thursday’s TV films include the Finnish military farce Millionaire’s Monster

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

There is no help in million in the army, the rookie Vihuri (Lasse Pöysti) gets to know in the movie Millionaire’s Monkey.­

Millionaire monk ★★

(Finland 1953) In Roland af Hällström’s military farce, the millionaire novice (Lasse Pöysti) is put to death. (K7)

TV1 at 1:25 p.m.

The Program ★★★

(USA 2015) Irish sports journalist David Walsh (Chris O’Dowd) has been trying for years to shout road cyclist Lance Armstrong (Ben Foster) for doping. Stephen Frears’ drama can be followed, even if the case itself is not of interest. (K7)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Fascist ★★★★

(Italy 1970) Living in the late 1930s. A man (Jean-Louis Trintignant) is tasked with assassinating his former professor (Enzo Tarascio). Bernardo Bertolucci’s expressionist classic drama explores the appeal of fascism. (K16)

Theme at 9 p.m.

Mr. Right ★★★

(USA 2015) Single (Anna Kendrick) That Right (Sam Rockwell) is a hitman. Paco Cabezas’s action comedy owes a lot to Quentin Tarantino. (K16)

Fri at 9 p.m.

Pölhölä ★

(Finland 1981) Directed by Pertti Reponen, Heikki Kinnunen and Taavi Kassila and written by Spede, the comedy follows the lives of even the dumbest people in Pölhölä (including Kinnunen). The characters in the film are incomprehensibly bad. The viewer may be grateful if he or she has not had time to die by the end of the film.

Sub at 9 p.m.

Cloud City ★★★

(Finland 1970) A high school student (Erik Uddström) leads a student uprising against a school institution. Sakari Rimminen’s socially-oriented youth film proclaims the words in big words. (K16)

Subject at 22.50