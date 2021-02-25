Television review Thursday’s TV films include James Stewart as a beautiful avenger in Stranger’s Laramiesta

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Miss Tuittupää ★★

(Finland 1943) In Valentin Vaala’s romantic comedy, a stubborn young woman (Lea Joutseno) begins her university studies.

The perfect world ★★★

(USA 1993) Living 1963. A runaway prisoner (Kevin Costner) kidnaps a little boy (TJ Lowther) as a hostage on his escape. Clint Eastwood’s film credibly depicts Stockholm Syndrome. The pilot himself is seen in the role of the chief of the junta police chasing the prisoner. Laura Dern shines as a criminologist who has broken the glass ceiling and gets to know the chauvinist attitudes of the cops. The music is composed by Lennie Niehaus. (K16)

American Honey ★★★★

(USA 2016) A teenage girl (Sasha Lane) leaves the road with a youth creature to make money. Andrea Arnold’s drama depicts the gap between rich and poor in the United States. (K12)

A stranger from Laramie ★★★

(USA 1955) A stranger (James Stewart) arrives in town with the intention of avenging his brother’s death. The Western film was Stewart and Anthony Mann’s Fifth and Last Joint Chaplain and showed that the actor bowed not only to the parts of the bright-headed all men but also to the role of the beautiful avenger. Charles Lang filmed the film in CinemaScope widescreen format as well as Technicolor technology. (K12)

Everybody Wants Some !! ★★★★

(USA 2016) It’s 1980. The chicks of the college baseball team (including Blake Jenner) aspire to the third nest. Richard Linklater’s benevolent teen sex comedy includes every cliché in the genre, but the impression is still fresh. The dialogue is credible. The film is crowned by a great soundtrack. (K12)

Public Enemies ★★★

(USA 2009) Bank robber John Dillinger (Johnny Depp) terrorized the United States in the 1930s. The crime film, which takes advantage of Michael Mann’s real events, also gives some space to the relationship between the gangster and his swing Billie Frechette (Marion Cotillard). (K16)

