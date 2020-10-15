Television review Thursday’s TV films include Helen Mirre fighting terrorism in Kenya

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Major from the highway ★

(Finland 1954) In Ossi Elstelä’s military farce, a wanderer (Masa Niemi) is thought to be a major.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Eye in the Sky ★★★

(Britain 2015) An international group fights Islamist terrorists in Kenya. Gavin Hood’s thriller is like a test of thought familiar from philosophy classes. Whose life is more valuable: a local girl who is sure to die in a terrorist attack, or an 80 mall customer who might die in a terrorist suicide bombing? Starring Helen Mirren as the strict colonel. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

A girl playing with fire ★★★★

(Sweden / Denmark / Germany 2009) Lisbeth Salander (Noomi Rapace) and Mikael Blomkvist (Michael Nyqvist) set up a sex trade with Eastern European women. The second part of the trilogy was directed by Daniel Alfredson. (K16)

Fri at 9 p.m.

Public Enemies ★★★

(USA 2009) Bank robber John Dillinger (Johnny Depp) terrorized the United States in the 1930s. The crime film, which takes advantage of Michael Mann’s real events, also gives some space to the relationship between the gangster and his swing Billie Frechette (Marion Cotillard). (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Negotiator ★★★

(USA 1998) A police officer specializing in hostage negotiations (Samuel L. Jackson) takes the hostages himself and receives an equally skilled negotiator (Kevin Spacey). The lead actors do their best in F. Gary Gray’s action film. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.