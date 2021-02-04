Television review Thursday’s TV films include great acting in the drama The Pilot, which tells the story of Howard Hughes’ life.

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Dear thief ★

(Finland 1957) In William Markus’ comedy, the kleptomaniac (Elina Pohjanpää) is confronted with a psychiatrist (Pentti Siimes). (K7)

TV1 at 1:20 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell ★★

(USA 2017) Cyborg (Scarlett Johansson) has to face his past. Rupert Sanders re-filmed an anime that appeared in 1995 in Mamoru Osh. The result is Blade Runneria and Matrix showing a science fiction film. The special effect grinding at the front end tires the viewer. At the end, the extension is made. Johansson’s choice for an Asian role aroused resentment when the film was released. (K12)

Nelonen at 9 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty ★★★★

(USA 2012) Agent (Jessica Chastain) defeats her male colleague while chasing Osama bin Laden. Kathryn Bigelow’s action film avoids the genre-specific excess patriotism. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Adaptation ★★★

(USA 2007) Living the 1930s. A 13-year-old girl (Saoirse Ronan) claims her sister (Keira Knightley )’s fascination (James McAvoy) raped her cousin (Juno Temple). Joe Wright directed Ian McEwan’s novel #meto-themed drama, which reflects on moral issues. (K12)

Fri at 9 p.m.

Walkabout – prisoners in the wilderness ★★★

(Australia 1979) British siblings (Jenny Agutter and Luc Roeg) have to survive in the Australian outback. In the classic drama of director-photographer Nicolas Roeg, nature and Civilization are opposed. (K12)

Theme at 9 p.m.

The Aviator – The pilot ★★★★

(USA 2004) Martin Scorsese directed the biography of film producer and aviation enthusiast Howard Hughes (1905–1976). The visual look of the film is nostalgically glorious. Hughes hysterically feared communicable diseases and suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder. You can’t help but watch a movie without thinking about the crown. Leonardo DiCaprio skillfully plays the lead, and Cate Blanchett shines as the protagonist’s female friend, actress Katharine Hepburn. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.