Television Review | There was a commotion behind the scenes of the Expats series, which is more interesting than the series itself

Prime Video's series Expats does not find a human surface in its main characters, who belong to the upper class of Hong Kong.

Margaret lives with his family on a green hill overlooking Hong Kong. The most expensive apartments in the area are located there. He has also secretly rented an apartment from his family in densely populated Kowloon. There he retreats to mourn.

Sadness is Nicole Kidman played by Margaret is central to her essence. Something has happened to one of his children.

The beginning of life is also lived by others Expats-series main characters: Hilary (Sarayu Blue) lives next door to Margaret and struggles with a marital crisis. Mercy, who dabbles in odd jobs and relationships (Ji-young Yoo) on the other hand does not commit to anything.

All three are Western cosmopolitans who move effortlessly from one continent to another. Money, status and origin lift them above cultural discomfort, form their own culture entirely.

Expats bottom Janice YK Lee to the novel The Expatriates. It was created and directed by Lulu Wang.

Wang has made two feature films, Posthumous (2014) and Farewell (2019), of which especially the latter received praise from critics. The drama about the impending death of a Chinese grandmother mixed tragedy and humor in such a way that one could not be distinguished from the other.

Expats is Wang's first TV work. It succeeds perfectly when describing a city in pain, whose skyscrapers open up a very different world view than cramped studios.

However, the series fails where Farewell succeeded: in cutting through grief with another theme.

Class differences are accentuated in the series so that the main characters start to look like arrogant colonial housewives. Sorrow is overshadowed by pampered tantrums, and the theme of motherhood discussed in the book is also lacking.

Movie star Kidman's overacting doesn't bring either theme any closer.

Series the setting, Hong Kong, is more clearly in between than the characters in terms of identity. In the area that passed from British control to China in the late 1990s, large demonstrations defending democracy are organized.

Them we don't get sidetracked until the fifth episode of the six-part series, which is otherwise different from the rest of the narrative. The hour-and-a-half-long episode unexpectedly focuses on the streets, the everyday life of the locals and the paid (e.g. Ruby Ruiz).

The episode is the strongest of the series, downright necessary. Demonstrations and a change of perspective remind us that a better standard of living and control always require a counterpart and an object.

The attention seems to be the sharpest of the series, but when squeezed into one episode, it also feels like it's not glued on.

Backstage even the turmoil that has occurred underlines the privileges. When Expats started filming in the midst of Hong Kong's strict corona restrictions, Kidman was given a special permit to skip the mandatory hotel quarantine for the others.

It woke up Covered up to The New York Times questions about inequality.

