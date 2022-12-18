Television Review | There are still plenty of secrets in Undercover – The third season concludes the All Sins series

The new episodes bring together things from the previous seasons of the hit series.

The Central Criminal Police looking for Sanna Tervo (Maria Sid) and Lauri Räihä (Johannes Holopainen) return to Varjakka for five years All sins -after the events of the first season of the series. This time a former namesake has been murdered and the killer has left a message for them.

The third season brings together things from previous seasons. Watching them is useful for following what’s new, even if past events are somewhat opened up.

In Septiteelli In Varjaka, there are plenty of old secrets and new secrets and sins, from child abuse to mobile phone inventions. Even the detectives themselves find them deepening characters and tarnishing hero images.

In the forest, a group of men deal with repressed feelings, Thai berry pickers disappear, and in the parish of Old Lestadiola, the women can’t keep quiet anymore.

Mika Ronkainen has directed and scripted the entire series Venla (previously Sea) Aakon with. For the unskilled, the abundance of topics would cause confusion, but they will get through it, albeit with a little effort. The end turns into melodrama in Yankee style.

Murders are murders and the range of motives is limited, so the series is forced to resemble others. Among other things, it reminds us of Americans True Detective way to use local color.

In all sins the local color comes from Northern Ostrobothnia, which places the series in the framework of Nordic noir. A sufficiently original whole emerges from the puzzle of influences.

With documents for Ronkainen, who has made a career All sins has offered a handsome leap into fiction. The award-winning series has spread exceptionally well around the world. After years of work, the third season will be the last.

What next?

All sins, new episodes, Elisa Viihde Viaplay.