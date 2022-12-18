Sunday, December 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television Review | There are still plenty of secrets in Undercover – The third season concludes the All Sins series

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2022
in World Europe
0

Culture|Television review

The new episodes bring together things from the previous seasons of the hit series.

The Central Criminal Police looking for Sanna Tervo (Maria Sid) and Lauri Räihä (Johannes Holopainen) return to Varjakka for five years All sins -after the events of the first season of the series. This time a former namesake has been murdered and the killer has left a message for them.

The third season brings together things from previous seasons. Watching them is useful for following what’s new, even if past events are somewhat opened up.

In Septiteelli In Varjaka, there are plenty of old secrets and new secrets and sins, from child abuse to mobile phone inventions. Even the detectives themselves find them deepening characters and tarnishing hero images.

In the forest, a group of men deal with repressed feelings, Thai berry pickers disappear, and in the parish of Old Lestadiola, the women can’t keep quiet anymore.

See also  Editorial | The style changes under British leadership, the problems don't

Mika Ronkainen has directed and scripted the entire series Venla (previously Sea) Aakon with. For the unskilled, the abundance of topics would cause confusion, but they will get through it, albeit with a little effort. The end turns into melodrama in Yankee style.

Murders are murders and the range of motives is limited, so the series is forced to resemble others. Among other things, it reminds us of Americans True Detective way to use local color.

In all sins the local color comes from Northern Ostrobothnia, which places the series in the framework of Nordic noir. A sufficiently original whole emerges from the puzzle of influences.

With documents for Ronkainen, who has made a career All sins has offered a handsome leap into fiction. The award-winning series has spread exceptionally well around the world. After years of work, the third season will be the last.

What next?

All sins, new episodes, Elisa Viihde Viaplay.

See also  Column | An inconsolable colossus rises in Helsinki's Parade Ground - Finland has been powerless in front of it, and maybe that's a good thing

#Television #Review #plenty #secrets #Undercover #season #concludes #Sins #series

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

What happened to Claudia Ramírez, a former reality girl, and what does she do after leaving Peruvian TV?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result