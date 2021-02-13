Television review Themed Gospel Evening documentaries offer unbridled joy of music and great vocal personalities

After Aretha Franklin’s handsome Amazing Grace concert film, Say Amen, Somebody !, which tells the history and significance of the gospel, is seen.

Lady Soul, Aretha Franklin (1942–2018), was at the peak of his career in 1972. Thirty star stars had more than twenty recorded albums, five Grammy Awards and eleven consecutive number one singles.

So it was high time to get back to the roots. In January 1972, Franklin performed for two consecutive evenings at the Los Angeles Baptist Church. Instead of hits, the repertoire consisted of a gospel, i.e. the same stuff that the preacher’s daughter had sung in her youth.

A live album of the performances was compiled Amazing Grace. Sydney Pollack was hired to make the concerts a documentary, but the work was interrupted due to technical problems. A handsomely resounding concert film Amazing Grace was finally completed in 2018.

Evening another restored version is seen as a gospel documentary George Nierenbergin documentary Say Amen, Somebody! (1982). The charismatic protagonists of the film have been dubbed the father of modern gospel Thomas A. Dorsey (1899–1993) and a long career as a singing preacher Willie Mae Ford Smith (1904–1994).

Dorsey, who already had Alzheimer’s disease during the filming, was originally a blues musician who switched to the more devout stuff of devil’s music. For example, a gospel classic comes from his pen Take My Hand, Precious Lord, which will be heard in both documentaries of the evening. There are adversities behind the song that make even the most hardened bluestarinist quiet.

In the documentary not only highlights the importance of the gospel for pop music but also the unbridled joy of the gospel and the serious relationship of the people who sing it to the faith. In the mind of one who is only acquainted with spiritual music through the organ and hymn book, there may be a contradiction. The documentary will help to better understand this as well.

For Dorsey and Smith, it’s about serving God and your own community. There is enough audience from year to year. As the younger generation of singers nuts between gospel and business, Smith has a clear vision of his own place: “I must praise the Lord. He gave me a task. I got a voice so I could sing and preach. I do both. ”

According to him the sucking documentary sounds great from start to finish, but in the final part Nierenberg still builds a great climax where Dorsey and Smith are in their element in front of their congregation.

When Smith finally sits down after his last Hallelujah sigh, the ride just gets up: the hubby wipes the sweat from his forehead and the ladies bounce off the bench to dance.

