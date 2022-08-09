Television Review | The young cast shines in the domestic drama set in a boarding school

Ulla Heikkilä’s controlled first-time director raises basic questions worth thinking about.

Movie

I’m going

Finland 2020 ★★★

TV2 at 21:00 and Yle Areena (K7)

If rip camp were an American invention, the world would surely be full of rip-roaring movies, the vast majority of naughty teenage comedies.

Ulla Heikkilän directorial debut, a drama set in a rip camp I’m going (2020) seems to be the first of its kind, however. It is surprising that the topic and the environment have not been addressed before. There are so many small and big themes related to rip camp, which are usually dealt with in youth films. There is falling in love, becoming independent, reflecting on one’s worldview and so on.

Basically I’m going is a stylish youth film. The setting is familiar from many teenage films: a group of young people who are more or less unknown to each other form a community for a while, which is detached from familiar circles, home and family. Young people come forward as themselves. In Eden this happens concretely when the group packs into the boat that takes them to the camp island. Alisa, who questions everything, takes center stage in particular (Morning Milonoff), popular Jenna (Linnea Skog) and the quieter Panu (Bruno Baer).

Young in addition, of course, the adults of the congregation participate in the camp, the priest Juhani who leads the camp (Tommi Korpela), helping out Sari (Irina Pulka) and the young but even more enthusiastic Tiina (Fairy tale Wind Bear).

Tiina in particular has trouble settling into the group and on the same wavelength as Teinie. Because of his young age, he is laughed at, and so he takes up defensive positions. So Tiina finds safety in traditions and discipline, while Juhani, who moves around with a relaxed attitude and a man bun, catches the eye of a change of friends. In their characters, those who cling to tradition and those who renounce them rub against each other.

Heikkilä in the script, the story that progresses according to the days of the week doesn’t quite absorb, and here and there there is idle time. However, the controlled drama raises basic questions worth thinking about, not only about the church and faith, but also about how we humans really are together.

As a relevant detail, the expectations set by the traditional Christian parents for the Ripple campers are also included. The various rituals associated with the religious school also raise eyebrows.

The cast succeeds across the board, especially the young lead trio. Skog, Milonoff and Baer keep the scenes alive even in the quiet moments.