Television Review | The young adults in Kaverikirja are looking for direction, and the series itself is still looking for it

The idea of ​​the domestic Kaverikirja series about young adults looking for themselves is fruitful. But the series is disappointing as usual.

Is not the easy life of a young adult. You should find your own direction when all the roads in the world are still open – or unplowed.

If blockbuster comedy Adults offered a funny perspective on groping, C More’s new Friend book relies more on relationship-driven drama.

In the center is a loosely knit circle of friends where feelings cross paths.

Saima (Laura Eklund Nhaga) moves to Helsinki in pursuit of a dream job. Hanska has the first job in his field, as creative students tend to say towards an uncertain future with fearful thoughts. Saima’s teenage bestie Alina also happens to live in Helsinki (Ella Lymi), which hosts nostalgia nights in a nearby bar.

Be that as it may, the two’s paths cross and Saima ends up on the stage of the club reading his old friend’s book. That starts the rewarming of an already cold friendship.

Alina’s through Saima opens up access to a circle of friends that includes Alina’s ex-boyfriend Otto (Pietu Wikström), the couple Ruut and Juhis (Anna Böhm and Elias Gould) and Ilmari (Tatu Sinisalo), which awakens feelings towards the newcomer. Later on, more people pop into the pictures, such as Mee, who is played by the best known boxer Elina Gustafsson.

If the group of actors is a relatively fresh group in a domestic TV drama, it is also Friend’s book main writer Marjo Airisniemi. Acts as his partner Juulia Unholawhich has been doing, among other things Ex-Happy.

Friend’s book the idea, exploring the twists and turns of friendship at a stage in life where nothing seems permanent, is fruitful. People, emotions and plans for the future come and go, but the ultimate question is which of them should be grasped. Stories based on the conflicts of a group of friends are also tried and tested many times.

Against this Friend book is disappointing. In a group of friends built on different types, sparks rarely fly, and you don’t get attached to the characters at all, at least during the first few episodes. People who fade away on the threshold of adulthood do not arouse sympathy, let alone sympathy, nothing really, even though the things that happen to them are the core of interpersonal dramas.

Cause is difficult to name, but perhaps one factor is here: if youth is full of work and pain to find one’s own voice, it also seems to be For the friend book as a series. Instead of the puns and precise observations that mark a certain stage of life, the series has only the usual to offer.

Let it also be said that although series about young adults also have plenty of older audiences, Friend book probably won’t talk to them.

Friend book, C More.