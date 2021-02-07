Television review The woody name doesn’t do justice to Netflix’s pulling series, which proves that the lives of spies are just as exciting as fiction suggests

Documentary series Intelligence before and now courtes the viewer in the same ways as TV series and movies: technical gadgets, blood and sex.

Spy stories have in recent years experienced a new emergence on the side of fiction. The identity game is undeniably always a useful topic for thrillers.

The all-encompassing secrecy also plays with whether the writers ’vision can correspond to reality.

But believe it or not, the work of a spy is exactly what movies and TV series suggest. This is what at least Netflix’s recent documentary series claims Intelligence before and now (Spycraft, 2021).

Documentary series has been implemented much more attractively than worn transparencies and the Finnish name reminiscent of a long yawn suggests.

The series courtes the viewer in the same ways as fiction: with technical gadgets, blood and sex.

The episodes in turn focus on one theme. The opening session deals with eavesdropping, the second with assassinations, the third with the acquisition of information through interpersonal relationships, and so on.

The most obvious shortcoming of the interesting series is that its overview of intelligence activities is narrow, both in terms of time and geography. In practice, intelligence refers to the activities of the United States and the Soviet Union, then Russia. In the first three episodes, a brief deviation is also made to North Korea and East Germany.

In time revolves largely in the paranoid decades of the Cold War.

Sure, that era knew busy and intelligence agents in the East and West for busy years, but a longer historical perspective would bring more than entertaining value to the documentary series.

Let the truth of the myth be more miraculous, but the worldview of the series now resembles a little too much James Bondeja.

