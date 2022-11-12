Television Review | The Western movie Hostiles has a lot of potential, but its themes are underplayed too much

A cavalry captain who ruthlessly killed Indians is tasked with escorting his enemy home.

Western

Hostiles ★★★

USA 2017

Hostiles-film would basically have as much potential to comment on the relationship between real, brutal violence and fictional violence as Clint Eastwood in Western Ruthless (1992) or John Ford’s in cavalry shooting Apache Fort (1948).

Hostiles begins in a brutal way. A marauding band of Comanches attack a settler couple (Scott Shepherd and Rosamund Pike) home, and the children are not safe either.

Elsewhere, we meet hardened cavalry captain Joseph Blocker (Christian Bale), who in two decades of Indian wars has been guilty of almost every possible bloody crime. Blocker is ordered to escort his enemy, the Cheyenne chief Keltainen Hawk, who fought an equally brutal war years earlier (Wes Studi), to his birthplace in Montana.

Master suffers from cancer, to which the father of the story, the screenwriter Donald E. Stewart died in 1999, aged 69. Stewart’s novel script was adapted into a film by the director Scott Cooper (e.g. Crazy Heart, Black Mass).

Blocker despises the famous “general” George Custer (1839–1876) because this allowed the Indians to kill themselves. Comment on Custer’s questionable reputation Apache Fort.

Fundamentally the perverse esteem that Blocker himself enjoys in the Cavalry circle is paralleled Merciless to William Munny’s (Clint Eastwood) reputation as a gun hero. Those grounds in Hostiles however, too much is underlined, as well as other themes.

Still, even with its angles, the film has an undeniable emphasis.