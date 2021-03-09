Television review The war photographer returns to Sarajevo 25 years later – The documentary describes the destructive power of war with sensitivity

In the sad Postwar Album documentary, war photographer Gervasio Sánchez searches for people he filmed during the siege of Sarajevo.

War graph the importance of the work cannot be denied. If the photographers, with the threat of their own lives, did not sink with their cameras to those worst places, many of the horrors of war would be left in the dark.

Yet there are also questions associated with the profession that the worker certainly wonders inwardly: What right do I benefit from the suffering of another? Are the people I portrayed with their fate in the end just a game of camera?

Thing comes up in the first few minutes Angel Leiron and Airy Maragallin in the document Postwar Album (2020). Experienced Spanish photojournalists Gervasio Sánchez and Enric Martí sitting at a table reminiscent of the early 1990s and the Bosnian war. Both were in Sarajevo when Serb forces besieged the city from April 1992 to February 1996. They showed the world what was happening in the city, although it was not nearly always the front-page news in the eyes of the rest of the world.

“Sarajevo was a place for photographers and younger people of our age to get a name in the industry at the expense of Bosnian bloodshed,” Martí uploads without beautifying the matter.

The men calmly look at a picture taken by Martín of a young boy lying in a pool of blood. A sniper bullet hit the boy in the head while he was picking up school supplies.

“For this image, for example, my first thought was that the image was a real perfect match,” Martí continues.

This is how it is: it is the harshest images that often get the most attention.

Sadly the actual protagonist of the documentary is Sánchez, who is clearly plagued by the relationship between the photographer and the subjects. He says he will visit the filming areas years later. In the documentary, he returns to Sarajevo with the intention of looking for children in wartime images who have already grown up as adults.

The key issue of the documentary – and the brutality of the war – comes up in the discussions between Sánchez and Martín:

“I stopped filming the dead because they were the least problem of the war. They are buried and dot. What about the survivors, ”Sánchez asks.

The far-reaching traces of the war appear in different ways in the people whom Sánchez met. It is confusing how some of the memories of the years of siege mix with the experiences of golden nostalgia. What everyone has in common is still the burden of war, pessimism.

“Happiness doesn’t shape a person, but grief does it,” he says Aljosa, one of the former children of besieged Sarajevo.

People through the stories, the documentary makes clear how confused the war, which ended more than 20 years ago, left the Balkans.

Even if the guns fall silent, the trauma of war will remain borne by the people and society for a long time to come.

