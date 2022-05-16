Television review The Unknown Swamp documentary is reminiscent of irreplaceable natural values

The role of bogs in climate change is at the heart of Simo Sipola’s documentary.

Finland known in the world as the land of both forests and tens of thousands of lakes – the latter are less than one hectare in size, qualifying as many as 168,000.

It is less often remembered that Finland is also a country of tens of thousands of bogs, we have more bogs than anywhere else in relation to the area. However, today more than half of Finland’s ten million hectares of salt marshes have been drained – with various consequences and, with current standards, also with questionable consequences.

Simo Sipolan a documentary written and directed by Unknown swamp (2021) with its impressive drone images, reminds us of what kind of irreplaceable natural values, perhaps even natural resources, are involved.

Produced by Yle and the Franco-German quality channel Arte Unknown swamp however, it is not an aestheticized travel ad. Science at the heart of the above document is the role of bogs in climate change as both a threat and, above all, an opportunity. The wild bogs that store carbon are the great unknowns of climate change, Sipola, who reads his documentary, sums up.

Unknown the threat of the swamp lurks in the Arctic and it is in this story in Lapland, where carbon is bound to permafrost marshes. What would happen if they started to melt, the members of the research group of the University of Helsinki taking apricots in the summer of 2020 in Kilpisjärvi.

The in-depth document discusses various alternatives and returns to Lapland in the summer of 2021, where one of the palts of Skalluvaara in Utsjoki has almost split.

Scary? Well not really. And no more drama than this In an unknown swamp then it is. But the attentive Followers of the documentary will be rewarded – also with a good example of the nature of the scientific work, the slow progress.

Documentary the second plot is related to the restoration of drained bogs and logging methods that are being studied in Asikkala’s Ränskälänkorvi.

This is, of course, more broadly related to the theme of the documentary, but deviating from the research forest breaks the narrative to some extent, absorbing oxygen from it.

