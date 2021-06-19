Television review The Two Queens is a more feminist view of often narrated historical events

Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie present their own path-choosing queens.

Drama

Two queens ★★★

Mary Queen of Scots, Britain / USA 2018

Epoch drama Two queens takes place in the courts of 16th-century England and Scotland, where power and crown legacy are fought.

Opposite are two cousins ​​representing different religions, Catholic Mary Queen of Scots (1542–1587) and Protestant Elizabeth I (1533–1603). They play a whole strongly profitable Saoirse Ronan and in his smaller role, a precise worker Margot Robbie. A theatrical debutant was chosen as the director Josie Rourke.

Scottish the queen, Maria Stuart, who has lived in France since childhood, is an 18-year-old widow returning from the mainland to her country of birth. The half-brother who runs Scotland as deputy ruler does not look well at a young woman who fearlessly advocates for her rights and positions. Maria has more than any startling life experience more than age would allow.

Newcomer Elizabeth I of England is also embarrassing the newcomer and defending her position. Both are being impatiently married, and religions and violence are being used as political forces.

Historic the story is told in numerous interpretations that mirror the spirit of their deeds, allowing contemporary spectators who may have grown up in princess tales to follow adult women as prisoners of their fates.

Today’s more feminist view emphasizes the opposite qualities of queens in relation to men and patriarchy. Maria Stuart relies on a woman’s self-ability to control where men are and to make great decisions without blinking an eye.

Elisabeth says she later acted in the world of men, losing her own femininity – and envying both Mary’s beauty and motherhood.

In Rourke’s modernization, the queen is menstruating and enjoying sex. Mary’s tolerant court does not marvel at skin tones or sexual orientations. In one of the key scenes, the determined Maria beats her drunk, bi-husband, who has refused marital responsibilities, until this in his anger ends the heir to the crown.

As you know Maria Stuart and Elizabeth I never met in reality, but in the movies they have done so before. Rourke emphasizes the uniqueness of the encounter visually fascinatingly, with hazy curtains.

The color scheme of the film, which is mostly set indoors, is narrowly browned, as in numerous other depictions of the past world. The greenery of nature or the blue of the night bring only a momentary deviation.

Nowhere do you even see the colors of the flag of the national symbol, but in the final scene – and in the prologue to it – Rourke lets the martyr’s single additional color shine with declarative power.