Supplier Ella Kanninen passing Ella’s journey from the second season of the series from Italy to Germany. Kanninen follows the two-thousand-year-old Via Claudia Augusta, a road that once annexed the Germanic provinces to the Roman Empire. The two starting points of the route are located on the shores of the Adriatic Sea and in the estuary of the Po River.

The route still exists, as do the rips of the old road. And why not? When the Romans built something, the result was often quite long-lived.

The Romans used to build their way in a certain way. First, a ditch was dug, Gremium. A statum layer was laid on its bottom, i.e. the bottom was filled with large stones. A layer of Rudus piled of smaller stones was poured on top of it, on which more sand was spread. This created a structure that let rainwater through and kept the road surface dry.

Of course, the structure is familiar to everyone Asterixfor those who have read their comics. In one Asterix in Corsica The screen of the album clearly shows how the Romans who built the road strictly follow the doctrine described above.

