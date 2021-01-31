Television review The Time I Got missed a chance when the paralyzed survivor’s story of a paralyzed rider is told too straightforwardly

The Time I Got Based on Real Events is a collaboration between Olga and Tuukka Temonen.

Time I got ★★

Finland 2020

MTV3 at 7.30pm (K12)

In 2004 rider Jaana Kivimäki life changed in one fell swoop. Kivimäki, who was preparing for the race, was paralyzed from his lower limbs after the loading bridge of a horse-drawn carriage collapsed on him.

This was followed by rehabilitation and new life in a wheelchair, which required hard work, guts and happiness. However, that didn’t mean giving up riding. Kivimäki became a disabled rider who has enjoyed success both nationally and internationally.

Tuukka Temonen directed and accompanied by his wife Olga Temosen with scripted drama The time I got is based on the story of Kivimäki.

Temonen has also grabbed more or less inspiring stories from real life in his previous directorial work. Document Presidential factors (2014) followed Sauli Niinistö presidential campaign behind the scenes, the first long fiction You made us beautiful (2016) reported on the early years of Temonen’s old band Apulanta. It was followed In the coach (2018) have clear indications Jari Sarasvuon character.

The time I got inspired by a survival story. Riding conveniently includes a variety of trotting symbols. When difficulties hit the road, they are crossed like obstacles. When life falls from the saddle, one must soon get back on horseback.

Jaana (Olga Temonen) is a single parent with two children who hustles behind a counter in a local bar and spends all her time from work and childcare at horse stables. Riding is his greatest passion, and it shows in everything except a love affair.

The story is threatened by Jaan’s unreliable friend Marko (Sebastian Rejman), which gives his spouse alternately a fist and a bouquet of flowers. Mucus takes the attention to such an extent that when a paralyzing accident finally occurs, it feels less sad in the film than at home.

Olga Temosella has a riding background, and he is at his most natural surrounded by horses. The protagonists ’emotional storms are then on harder terrain, even though they are the hard core of the survival story. Shame, depression, pain, and a gradually awakening hope are all acted out with the same, brisk attitude. As a spectator, all I see is vigor.

Eventually, the Temoset stack the story in front of the viewer without deepening the strangers: then it happened, then it did. The straightforwardness is reinforced by the elapsed dialogue, in which at times a pleasant everyday life encounters those most used turns.

The movie a wise remark is that few survive alone. Jaanan is also supported by a slew of neighbors.

In an emotional film, it appeals best Ville Myllyrinne routinely pulled by a safe Teppo with Jaffa bottles striving to Jaana’s heart.