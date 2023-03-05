Television Review | The Three Pines series, based on the hit detective series, resembles the Twin Peaks classic

The Three Pines series, set in a fictional small town, deals with structural racism and the use of police power as much as traditional murder mysteries, which are solved in two episodes.

At the latest Twin Peaks since the days of television, small towns have been known to be suspicious places. Exciting series Three Pines reinforces that view and is remotely reminiscent of the otherwise classic series. In the Canadian pine landscape, though, crimes are solved more easily, and instead of a crackhead, the role of an eccentric is played by a goose.

The Prime Video series takes place in a fictional village in the province of Quebec. A close-knit community has formed there, which runs a bookstore, a bistro, a curling tournament and a gallery.

There are also murders in the community, which are solved by detective Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina). A civilized man speaks French and English, digests literary references and defends the rights of indigenous peoples. He is as old-fashioned and modern a character as you could find Agatha Christie from character gallery like Criminal Minds – series team.

The series deals with structural racism and the police’s use of power as well as traditional murder mysteries, which are solved in two episodes. In addition to individual cases, the eight-part series is interrupted by a longer case: the disappearance of an indigenous woman.

In the Twin Peaks series, there was a split eye, in the Three Pines series, we see a goose girl played by Clare Coulter.

Emilia Di Girolamo created by a crime writer Louise Penny books that have sold millions. The detective series has also been translated into Finnish.

The books have been praised for the same elements that continue in the series: violence is not given too much space, police investigations are not clinical laboratory work, and instead of a kimurant plot, the main focus of the narrative rests on the relationships between the characters.

However, the supporting characters in particular remain sketchy, and the main character Gamachek tends to slip towards clichés. The detective’s deep emotional world is emphasized with images from nightmares and traumatic memories. Contrary to the cliché, however, the man does not collect pain in a bundle inside. He becomes sensitive and wonders aloud why god allows horrors in his name.

Soft values ​​and the abundance of culture and nature shift the focus from hard surfaces to homes.

Alfred Molina is a key choice for the role of Gamache. He still has a lot of work to do, if he wants to beat the character’s written form. The reason is except Three Pines -books’ huge sales figures, also the detective’s popularity in other hit literature. Gamache appears in Penny’s and Hillary Clinton in a novel they wrote together State of Terror (2021).

There where State of Terror offers state-level political excitement, a TV series Three Pines however, it leads to a pine forest, in the tops of which birds sit, but in the roots of which corpses are buried.

Three Pines, Prime Video. (K16)