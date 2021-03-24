Television review The Swedish Wall is just the right quiz that requires good general education

The old-fashioned Entertaining Wall is probably made for middle-aged people.

Stockholm the faucet in the spherical, 85-meter-high Globen Arena toilet has been left open. How long does it take for a 600,000 cubic meter building to be filled with water? A weekend, 30,000 days or 192 years?

If the answer is bothering you, you might want to take a look The wall (2021), Swedish Broadcasting Corporation’s quiz program. Its first season gathered about a million viewers in Sweden each fall last fall

SVT presents The wall on its number one channel on Saturdays at 8 p.m., and this “whole family” venue has probably also defined to some extent its style and content.

Wall is old-fashionedly entertaining and especially for those who still watch live TV on Saturday nights: middle-aged.

Supplier Katis Ahlström in the run, two “citizens with a good general education,” as highlighted in the run of the program, test their knowledge against five experts.

Topics include culture, geography, science, sports and entertainment, and experts include professors, writers, directors and journalists. Of course, they all also master the relaxed Swedish småprat.

And which one can answer the Globen question correctly: a professor of theoretical physics who belongs to regular guests or his challenger, a high school lecturer?

Wall, Fem at 6.30 pm and Yle Areena.