Television Review | The super-rich Elon Musk is ready to sacrifice everything in his life, claims the new series

The documentary series shows that there was no shortage of money in Musk’s childhood home, but even more of love.

Billionaire About Elon Musk (b. 1971) has many characterizations and several of them are quite extreme. He has been described as a visionary, a genius, a wizard, a master and an alien, among other things. Just a moment ago, he was also the richest person in the world.

Now a three-part documentary makes its own contribution to the definition of an eccentric character The Elon Musk Show, which follows Musk from childhood until recently. However, the very last twists and turns in Musk’s life were left out. because the mini-series was completed just before the shocking Twitter trades.

Ambitiously, the series promises to tell who Elon Musk is. Can it succeed?

A lot program time is spent presenting Musk’s achievements, PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX. And that’s okay, because at Takuu, his futuristic projects tell a lot about his personality.

Based on interviews with employees, a picture emerges of a person who is ready to sacrifice all available time, as well as night sleep and family relationships, for his business.

“He is unbelievably energetic and endures pain that most people cannot endure at all,” ex-employee space engineer Thomas Mueller describes.

Documentary based on that, Musk seems to be the type who gets himself into situations where he has to experience extreme stress. It is unfortunate for the employees that his subordinates also have to make the same sacrifice.

Undeniably, there is something admirable in the ability to take risks. When an ordinary person has to struggle between two electricity contracts with different prices, rockets explode in Musk’s business and the financiers hesitate.

And, as always in stories, the hero comes out victorious in the end.

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk has considered her son a genius since he was a toddler.

More documentary makers dig for explanations for Musk’s extraordinary mental quality from a natural place, his childhood.

It was notoriously horrible. Musk grew up in Pretoria, South Africa. According to the documentary, the other students thought the boy lost in thought was strange and some beat him mercilessly. At least as cruel was the mental abuse. Bullies, for example, forbade Musk’s best friend to meet him under the threat of beating him.

The billionaire himself is heard only in archive clips of the documentary, but home conditions are discussed by interviewing the parents, among other things. And mom Maye Musk that father Errol Musk are quite personalities.

The mother, who was a model in her youth, repeatedly calls Musk her genius son and dismisses, for example, her son’s relationship problems as little problems caused by a demanding job.

The father, reached from South Africa, on the other hand, seems to be an unusually satisfied millionaire who shows off his sports cars, calls people idiots and doesn’t seem to regret anything in his life.

Errol Musk is known as a contradictory figure who, among other things, has two children with his stepdaughter.

Documentary makers however, they claim that the engineer father has regrets. The series refers to Elon Musk in 2017 in Rolling Stone to give an interview. In it, Musk described his father as a “terrible person” who has done “just about every bad thing you can think of.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Musk said that he did not have to face his father’s violence until he was a child, and does not specify what he means by his father’s bad actions. However, in the new documentary, Maye Musk is clear. She says that Errol Musk first pressured her into marriage and then abused her since their honeymoon. According to the mother, the family’s children had to witness constant domestic violence.

“I was beaten immediately if I didn’t obey,” he says in the second part of the series.

In the documentary, the father denies the claims.

It becomes clear that Musk, who grew up with his father until the age of 17, has not lacked money in his childhood home, but even more of love.

Documentary series towards the end of the last part, the critics are the loudest. In that, Musk is starting to resemble more and more the despot we know, who insults investors, tweets idiotic things and speaks restlessly.

So who is Elon Musk? Perhaps the most fascinating analysis of the series comes from a journalist who investigated the environmental problems caused by Tesla’s production From Linette Lopez.

He describes Musk as a little boy who in his childhood read an endless amount of science fiction and created a dystopian hero of himself in his fantasies. Now that he’s grown up, he wants to take humanity to safety on a distant planet, whether others believed in the project or not.

“Elon’s project is Elon, it’s about him, not anyone else or the planet,” says Lopez.

According to the reporter, Musk’s lifelong space mission is actually just “a monument to his childhood.”

Musk biographies or interviews, the documentary series hardly offers much new to the viewer, but for the rest of us it is a fascinating peek into the mind of an eccentric person.

As powerful as the creators’ ambitious attempt remains.

What bothered me the most was my own attitude towards Musk’s future projects, such as populating Mars. On the other hand, I would like to give him a chance, that’s how badly humanity has messed things up. On the other hand, cold shivers run down my spine when Donald Trump calls Musk “our genius” or someone else calls him “a gift to humanity” without the slightest hesitation.

The unpleasant feeling deepens when you realize what kind of influence the Twitter owner who named his child XÆAXii (and sometimes resembles a defiant child himself) wields in this world.

And when you notice that every now and then he has the same arrogant grin on his face as his father.

Well, at least one thing the document clearly shows.

Money buys a rocket, but not luck.

The Elon Musk Show, Elisa Viihde Viaplay from January 5